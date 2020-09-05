Alan Quilter Sells 250,000 Shares of Randall & Quilter Investment Hldg Ltd (LON:RQIH) Stock

Randall & Quilter Investment Hldg Ltd (LON:RQIH) insider Alan Quilter sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.00), for a total value of £382,500 ($499,804.00).

Shares of LON:RQIH opened at GBX 156 ($2.04) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 153.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 151.13. The company has a market cap of $349.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.19, a current ratio of 15.35 and a quick ratio of 14.82. Randall & Quilter Investment Hldg Ltd has a one year low of GBX 105.28 ($1.38) and a one year high of GBX 216.56 ($2.83).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Randall & Quilter Investment in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages insurance companies worldwide. The company operates through Insurance Investments, Insurance Services, Underwriting Management, and Other segments. Its Insurance Investments segment acquires legacy portfolios and insurance debt; and provides capital support to Lloyd's syndicates.

