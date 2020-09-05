Akorn (OTCMKTS:ELGXQ) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Akorn (OTCMKTS:ELGXQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akorn from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELGXQ opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.35. Akorn has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $5.15.

