Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Airgain, Inc. is a provider of embedded antenna technologies. It offers antennas for the devices which are deployed in carrier, enterprise and residential wireless networks and systems, including set top boxes, access points, routers, gateways, media adapters and digital televisions. The company also offers residential wireless local area network or wireless fidelity to carriers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and system designers. Airgain, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Airgain alerts:

AIRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised Airgain from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Airgain in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $132.07 million, a PE ratio of -67.60 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.18. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. On average, analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kevin Thill sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $1,022,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 134,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,221.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRG. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Airgain in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Airgain by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Airgain during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airgain during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Airgain during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. 46.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airgain (AIRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.