Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,809 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.08% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $42,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.69.

Shares of APD opened at $298.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $289.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.48. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $310.73.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 65.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

