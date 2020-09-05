Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) Short Interest Update

Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 723,300 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the July 30th total of 609,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ALRN stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 3.65. Aileron Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. On average, research analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

ALRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

In other news, Director Rickenbach Josef H. Von purchased 227,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $249,999.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 445,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,006. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 106.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 47,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 24,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 36,893 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

