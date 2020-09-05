Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) Short Interest Update

Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the July 30th total of 4,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
AGRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.
AGRX stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 13.67 and a current ratio of 13.67. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $4.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGRX. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,919,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,611,000 after buying an additional 3,999,400 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,232,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $888,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,258,808 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 302,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.
About Agile Therapeutics
Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.
