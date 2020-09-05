Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) Short Interest Update

Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the July 30th total of 4,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

AGRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

AGRX stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 13.67 and a current ratio of 13.67. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $4.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGRX. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,919,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,611,000 after buying an additional 3,999,400 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,232,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $888,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,258,808 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 302,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

