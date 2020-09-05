Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Down 8.5%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) traded down 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $81.59 and last traded at $82.54. 86,728,445 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 68,264,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.22.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.74, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $639,201.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,065.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $166,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,755.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 651,635 shares of company stock valued at $44,190,216 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 69.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,990,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,182,597,000 after buying an additional 19,615,477 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $207,759,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8,058.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,101,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $141,058,000 after buying an additional 3,063,514 shares in the last quarter. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $145,909,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $884,798,000 after buying an additional 1,680,707 shares in the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

