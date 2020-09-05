Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Down 8.5%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) traded down 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $81.59 and last traded at $82.54. 86,728,445 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 68,264,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.22.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.91.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.74, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.28.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $639,201.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,065.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $166,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,755.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 651,635 shares of company stock valued at $44,190,216 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 69.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,990,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,182,597,000 after buying an additional 19,615,477 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $207,759,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8,058.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,101,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $141,058,000 after buying an additional 3,063,514 shares in the last quarter. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $145,909,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $884,798,000 after buying an additional 1,680,707 shares in the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMD)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
