Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 730,499 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466,182 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.05% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $36,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. AJO LP lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 10,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Vitarelli sold 40,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $2,316,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $4,142,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,907,002.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 122,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,874,640 in the last three months. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $55.47 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $508.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.21%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

