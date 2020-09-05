Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Position Boosted by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,735,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.0% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth approximately $3,256,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 35.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.03.

In other news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,096 shares in the company, valued at $36,919,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $79.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,945,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,312,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $87.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.02. The firm has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

