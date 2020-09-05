ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 424,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,407 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.36% of ACI Worldwide worth $11,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACIW traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,145. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.27. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 1.31.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $299.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Dennis Byrnes sold 35,133 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $1,055,746.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACIW has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Monday, July 13th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet raised ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut ACI Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACI Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

