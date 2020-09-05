AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is a micro component solutions provider for communications and consumer electronics market. The Company is engaged in designing and manufacturing a diverse range of components including acoustics, antennas, optics, haptics and Li-ion polymer batteries for mobile devices. Its products are used in a variety of applications including mobile handsets, tablets, notebooks, LED TV, game consoles, eReaders, MP3 players, MP4 players, and many other consumer electronics. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.00.

OTCMKTS AACAY opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.05.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides miniaturized technology components to the consumer electronics industry worldwide. The company operates through Dynamic Components, electromagnetic drives and precision components, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

