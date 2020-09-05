A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 708,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,268 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.44% of A. O. Smith worth $33,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AOS. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 85.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 235.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 2,354 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $117,299.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,653.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Smith sold 29,500 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $1,433,995.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,461,916.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AOS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,025. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.67. A. O. Smith Corp has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $53.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.22.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.82 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 10.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

