733,000 Shares in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 733,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,886,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.86. 31,752,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,940,371. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day moving average is $33.72. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

