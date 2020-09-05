$72.35 Million in Sales Expected for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to post sales of $72.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $81.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.30 million. Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $43.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $274.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $249.20 million to $294.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $248.62 million, with estimates ranging from $224.60 million to $294.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.83. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $77.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.81 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised Merchants Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Merchants Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

MBIN stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $20.63. 17,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.15 million, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 13.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBIN. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $824,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $721,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 447,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after buying an additional 38,308 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 29,126 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $359,000. 21.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

