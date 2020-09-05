677,337 Shares in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 677,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,625,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.78% of Delphi Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 23.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Delphi Technologies by 90.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 112,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 53,141 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 2,545.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,868,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,623 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 17.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DLPH shares. ValuEngine raised Delphi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Delphi Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.22.

Shares of DLPH opened at $18.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.98. Delphi Technologies PLC has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.65.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.30. Delphi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. Analysts predict that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

