5,295 Shares in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in State Street by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 115,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 27,540 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at $1,271,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 191.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 308,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,140,000 after buying an additional 202,812 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of State Street by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 109,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 23,731 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth $1,947,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $68.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.62 and a 200 day moving average of $62.26. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52. State Street Corp has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other State Street news, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $31,775.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,303. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STT. Zacks Investment Research raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of State Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

