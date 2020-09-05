5,295 Shares in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in State Street by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 115,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 27,540 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at $1,271,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 191.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 308,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,140,000 after buying an additional 202,812 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of State Street by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 109,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 23,731 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth $1,947,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE STT opened at $68.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.62 and a 200 day moving average of $62.26. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52. State Street Corp has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $85.89.
In other State Street news, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $31,775.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,303. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STT. Zacks Investment Research raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of State Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.
About State Street
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
