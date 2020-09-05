3,172 Shares in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,867,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $908,021,000 after purchasing an additional 304,283 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 163.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.38.

ALLE stock opened at $99.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Allegion PLC has a one year low of $77.37 and a one year high of $139.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $589.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.87 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 64.29% and a net margin of 10.48%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.