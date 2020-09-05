2,034 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 43,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $189,370,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $10,629,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $107.25 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.18 and a 12-month high of $113.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a $0.279 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

