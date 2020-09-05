20,335 Shares in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 49.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 1.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Tupperware Brands by 96.2% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 27,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 13,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $20.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 3.62. Tupperware Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.92.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $397.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.55 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

TUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.08.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

