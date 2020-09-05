200,126 Shares in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 200,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,701,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.13% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 67.1% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.18. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 57.28%. The firm had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.65 million. Equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 27,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $1,532,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 82,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,117,218.85. Following the sale, the president now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,846.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

ACAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

