-$2.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) will report earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.98). Reata Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 59.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($8.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.62) to ($6.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($10.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.91) to ($5.76). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.19. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,237.00% and a negative return on equity of 211.27%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RETA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.22.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA traded down $3.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.36. The company had a trading volume of 264,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,462. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.38. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $73.38 and a fifty-two week high of $257.96.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 24,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,773 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,543,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.