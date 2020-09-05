15,404 Shares in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Acquired by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 191.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,513,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,884,000 after acquiring an additional 994,314 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 802,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,717,000 after purchasing an additional 388,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,505,000 after purchasing an additional 356,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,835,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,631,000 after purchasing an additional 319,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,025,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,342,000 after purchasing an additional 301,947 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $1,147,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 32,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $2,751,478.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,571 shares of company stock worth $20,471,174. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $82.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.58. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $86.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.78.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

