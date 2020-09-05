150,639 Shares in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,662,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.07% of Incyte at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 395,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,107,000 after buying an additional 176,399 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,932,000 after buying an additional 379,067 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Incyte by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 106,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Incyte by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 30,760 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Incyte alerts:

INCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.86.

Shares of Incyte stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.49. 962,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,281. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.36. Incyte had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Trower sold 6,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $763,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total transaction of $66,221.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,304,461.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 249,214 shares of company stock worth $26,426,924. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.