142,403 Shares in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 142,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Zillow Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of Z. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 34,803 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $2,034,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,536 shares in the company, valued at $10,202,152.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $837,957.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 63,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,848,848.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,548,044 shares of company stock valued at $194,378,652. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on Z. Standpoint Research lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $83.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. Zillow Group Inc has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $92.81.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.