11,038 Shares in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 133.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 161.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 1,560.2% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 5,015.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Sunday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.06.

Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of -147.13 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.71. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $38.96.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 12,805 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $443,309.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,929.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 12,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $367,840,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,202,458 shares of company stock worth $371,191,526 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

