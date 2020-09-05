$0.10 EPS Expected for HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:LPRO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:LPRO) will report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HL Acquisitions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that HL Acquisitions will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HL Acquisitions.

Get HL Acquisitions alerts:

HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million.

LPRO has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on HL Acquisitions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HL Acquisitions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HL Acquisitions in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on HL Acquisitions in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of LPRO traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,101. HL Acquisitions has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.38 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.67.

HL Acquisitions Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program, an auto lending enablement platform that allows financial institutions and other auto lenders to model their specific overhead and funding costs, as well as set desired ROA target for their insured portfolio; and features default insurance coverage for near-prime and non-prime automobile loans.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HL Acquisitions (LPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HL Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HL Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.