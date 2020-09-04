Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zuora by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora during the first quarter worth $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Zuora during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Zuora by 39.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the first quarter worth about $81,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZUO opened at $11.22 on Friday. Zuora Inc has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.69% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $74.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zuora Inc will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brent R. Jr. Cromley sold 2,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $27,628.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,044.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 2,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $27,639.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Zuora from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zuora from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Zuora from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zuora from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

