Zions Bancorporation NA Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 468 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 588% compared to the typical volume of 68 put options.

Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.81.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $557,010.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 59.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 245,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 91,620 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 12.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the first quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 12.2% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 69.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 280,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 114,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation NA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.71.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

