Zalando’s (ZLDSF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

Shares of Zalando stock traded up $5.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.00. The company had a trading volume of 129 shares, compared to its average volume of 356. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.01. Zalando has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $86.00.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

