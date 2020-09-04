Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Short Interest Up 28.2% in August

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 781,100 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the July 30th total of 609,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,811.0 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZLDSF. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

OTCMKTS:ZLDSF opened at $86.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.01. Zalando has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $86.00.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

