Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €78.30 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €78.30 ($92.12) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Independent Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €67.25 ($79.12).

Shares of FRA ZAL traded down €1.92 ($2.26) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €75.08 ($88.33). 736,259 shares of the stock were exchanged. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €67.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €53.21.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

