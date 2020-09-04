Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:CALT) to “Buy”

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:CALT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Ci Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Legend Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

NASDAQ CALT opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $28.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.31.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:CALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Equities research analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

