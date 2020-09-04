Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) to “Hold”

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust which buys, owns and leases hotels primarily in United States. Service Properties Trust, formerly known as Hospitality Properties Trust, is based in MA, United States. “

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Hospitality Properties Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Hospitality Properties Trust from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hospitality Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ:SVC opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -30.57 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $26.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.40. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVC. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hospitality Properties Trust (SVC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.