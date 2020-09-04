Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) to Strong-Buy

Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $76.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.92% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HEARTLAND BANCORP is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank. Heartland Bank is a state-chartered bank, a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the over-the-counter (OTC) Bulletin Board Service under the symbol HLAN. “

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Heartland Banccorp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLAN opened at $65.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.87. Heartland Banccorp has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $101.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.29.

Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $14.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heartland Banccorp will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Heartland BancCorp operates as the holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Franklin, Fairfield, and Licking counties of central Ohio. The company offers commercial, small business, and consumer banking services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

