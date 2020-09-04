Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) to Buy

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Energy Focus, Inc. is a leading provider and innovator of energy efficient LED lighting products. As the creator of the only 100-percent flicker-free LED products on the market, Energy Focus products provide extensive energy savings, aesthetics, safety and health benefits over conventional and fluorescent lighting. As a longstanding partner with the US Government providing energy efficient LED lighting products to the U.S. Navy and the Military Sealift Command fleets, Energy Focus products go through rigorous testing in the most adverse conditions possible and still have a zero percent failure rate. In the commercial sphere, customers include national, state and local U.S. government agencies as well as Fortune 500 companies across education, healthcare, retail and manufacturing. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio, with additional sales offices in Washington, D.C., New York and Taiwan. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.75 target price on shares of Energy Focus in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21. Energy Focus has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 3.05.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The construction company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 91.13% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Focus will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energy Focus stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 267,298 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Energy Focus as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

