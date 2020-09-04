Zacks Investment Research Downgrades UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) to Hold

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UCB SA is a Belgium-based biopharmaceutical and specialty chemical company that specializes in providing therapy for central nervous system disorders, including epilepsy, diabetic neuropathic pain, sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease. It also provides therapy in the areas of oncology, immunology, inflammation, allergy and respiratory diseases. UCB delivers small and large molecule solutions to specialists for use in the treatment of severe diseases. “

UCBJF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UCB has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

UCB stock opened at $116.81 on Wednesday. UCB has a 1-year low of $67.39 and a 1-year high of $131.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.82.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

