Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to Hold

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana. The Bank operates through the internet primarily in the United States. Its services includes checking accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, consumer loans, conforming mortgages, jumbo mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans. First Internet Bancorp is based in Indianapolis, United States. “

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $148.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.76. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $28.50.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.32 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 7.71%. As a group, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Jerry L. Williams purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INBK. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 178.1% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 95,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 60,979 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 75.3% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 100,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 43,171 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 14.8% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 237,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 30,741 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 59.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 68,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 25,615 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 13.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 170,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Internet Bancorp (INBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.