Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) to Hold

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Evelo Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47. The company has a market cap of $200.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.96. Evelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.08. Research analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 4,666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $17,499,997.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVLO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

