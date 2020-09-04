Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10. The company has a market cap of $282.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $23.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Juran purchased 10,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $96,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,282,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,400,527.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Juran purchased 4,608 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $44,605.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,251,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,117,065.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 93,651 shares of company stock valued at $890,064 over the last three months. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 78,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $722,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 29,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 12,918 shares in the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

