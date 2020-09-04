Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.05). Cytosorbents reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 53.56% and a negative return on equity of 122.99%. The company had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTSO. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytosorbents has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 528.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the period. 26.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTSO stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.71. 460,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,062. Cytosorbents has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $366.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

