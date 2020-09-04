Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to report ($1.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Crispr Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.87) and the lowest is ($1.25). Crispr Therapeutics posted earnings of $2.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 148.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.01) to ($4.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.13) to ($3.48). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Crispr Therapeutics.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.35). Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Crispr Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.93.

Shares of CRSP opened at $85.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.51. Crispr Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $105.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.28 and a beta of 2.29.

In related news, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $1,107,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,946.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total transaction of $1,478,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,246 shares of company stock worth $23,578,888 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 81.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 606.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

