Zacks: Analysts Anticipate New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.25. New York Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $281.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.96.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 66.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $13.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

