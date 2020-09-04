Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) to Post $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) to post $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MGE Energy’s earnings. MGE Energy posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGE Energy will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.68 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MGE Energy.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $117.04 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on MGE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in MGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 597,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,518,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in MGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $64.61 on Tuesday. MGE Energy has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $83.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

