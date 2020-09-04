Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.34. Axalta Coating Systems posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Axalta Coating Systems.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXTA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.64.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 40,857 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $980,568.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,192. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $32.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.24, a PEG ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.58.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.