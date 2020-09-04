YMPL Reaches One Day Volume of $9,941.00 (YMPL)

YMPL (CURRENCY:YMPL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One YMPL token can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00005395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YMPL has a market cap of $570,435.09 and approximately $9,941.00 worth of YMPL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YMPL has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YMPL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00118144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00047739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00201975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.45 or 0.01528443 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000338 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00182908 BTC.

YMPL Token Profile

YMPL’s total supply is 1,019,892 tokens. YMPL’s official website is ymplprotocol.com

YMPL Token Trading

YMPL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YMPL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YMPL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YMPL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YMPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YMPL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.