Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.09)-(0.07) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.13). The company issued revenue guidance of $86-88 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.93 million.Yext also updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.09–0.07 EPS.

YEXT stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. Yext has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.96.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Yext had a negative net margin of 41.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.32%. The company had revenue of $88.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yext will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YEXT shares. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Yext from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Yext from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yext currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.55.

In related news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $198,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,517.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $30,404.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 370,213 shares of company stock valued at $6,420,630 in the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

