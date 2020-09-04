Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $88.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.32% and a negative net margin of 41.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Yext updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.09–0.07 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $(0.09)-(0.07) EPS.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $17.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Yext has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.96.

In related news, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $37,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 181,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $198,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,517.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 370,213 shares of company stock worth $6,420,630. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on YEXT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Yext from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Yext from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.55.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

