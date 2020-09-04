Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Announces Earnings Results

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.32% and a negative net margin of 41.78%. The company had revenue of $88.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Yext updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.09–0.07 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $(0.09)-(0.07) EPS.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $17.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average is $14.96. Yext has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

In other Yext news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 1,666 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $30,404.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,312 shares in the company, valued at $443,694. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,026,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,541,845.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 370,213 shares of company stock valued at $6,420,630 in the last ninety days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YEXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Yext in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Yext from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.55.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

