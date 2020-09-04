Yaskawa Electric Corp (OTCMKTS:YASKF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Yaskawa Electric Corp (OTCMKTS:YASKF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,854,200 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the July 30th total of 2,349,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of YASKF opened at $34.75 on Friday. Yaskawa Electric has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $34.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.08.

About Yaskawa Electric

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in the motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyers, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

