Yamaha Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020 // Comments off

Yamaha Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,873,500 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the July 30th total of 2,233,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,341.9 days.

YMDAF stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. Yamaha Motor has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $5.42.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Yamaha Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile

