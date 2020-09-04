Yamaha Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Short Interest Update

Yamaha Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,873,500 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the July 30th total of 2,233,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,341.9 days.

YMDAF stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. Yamaha Motor has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $5.42.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Yamaha Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

Yamada Denki Co, Ltd. engages in the reuse and recycling of used home appliances in Japan. It operates approximately 19 outlet/reuse stores. The company also engages in the house renovation business; provision of daily life support and Yamada net mall services; development and sale of home appliances under the HERB Relax brand; and renovation of existing stores.

